Zimbabwe to have fewer power cuts starting tomorrow

GOOD NEWS: Zimbabwe will have improved power supplies from tomorrow after reaching an agreement with South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, to pay off its debt.

The country has been having up to 18 hours of load shedding a day which has crippled industry and the mobile phone network system.

Zimbabwe paid Eskom $10 million last month and according to South African media reports it paid another $10 million last week.

Earlier reports said that Zimbabwe owed Eskom $33 million which means that it now has a debt of US$13 million.

Zimbabwe Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga said the troubled southern African nation has agreed to pay the debt through weekly payments and expects the country to start getting power from tomorrow(Tuesday) or Wednesday.

“I think the arrangement that we have put in place now on electricity should hopefully guarantee us increased supply from tomorrow or Wednesday, “he said.

Similar arrangements have also been reached with Mozambican power suppliers.