Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is dating Dzivarasekwa where he expected to commission the Dzivarasekwa Flats in Harare.

The Dzivarasekwa Flats project was implemented by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities under the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, this project involved the construction of 6 by 3 storey blocks of flats.

At least forty-eight families will be accommodated in these two- bedroomed apartments.

The construction of the flats started in 2021 and was completed early this year.

The project followed flush floods that affected families in Budiriro 5B Extension who were evacuated to Budiriro Vocational Training Centre by the Civil Protection Unit. Some had their houses swept away.

