Bridget Magunha (26) was arraigned before the Rusape Magistrates Court on three counts of fraud.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) some time in October 2023, a couple approached the accused seeking services of travel agent.

She charged the couple US5000 to facilitate their travel and work permits to Poland. The two paid part of the money in November and the remainder in December same year.

Apparently, the matter came to light when the complaints submitted the documents to the Polish embassy in Pretoria and the papers were rejected.

Read full statement by the NPA below: