President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Malbereign, Harare, where he will preside over the West Properties groundbreaking ceremony for the Hills Luxury Golf Estate.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate”, situated west of Harare along Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman) and bounded by Sherwood and Harare Drive.

It comes with a Professional Golfers Association standard golf course that will be used as the main course for tours and championship matches as Zimbabweans, especially Harare residents are fast becoming golf addicts.

Property developer and WestProp chief executive Ken Sharpe says he is upbeat with the development.

“Harare will never be the same with the picturesque signature development.

“We have used the best architects and designers and married the designs with our local environment.

“Our aim is to ensure quality is not compromised. We are bringing the best.”

Sharpe points out that WestProp has a departure point with other developers.

“We are a lifestyle developer. We do not develop and abandon the estate. We stay to ensure standards are always maintained,” he says.

Zwnews