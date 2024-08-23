Hwange Thermal Power Station in the last three days has generated 864 Megawatts, which is 235Mw less than past few weeks.

This temporary huge slump is affecting many households and business operations.

The Hwange Thermal Power Station is the biggest power plant in Zimbabwe with an installed capacity of 1520 MW.

It is owned and operated by the national electricity company Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.

It was built in two stages and consists of 4 units of 120 MW each, 2 units of 220 MW each and 2 units of 300 MW each.

Engineering Consultants, Merz & McLellan, were employed for the design and supervision of the construction of the power station.

Construction of Stage 1 commenced in 1973, but was suspended in 1975 due to economic sanctions imposed on Rhodesia.

Stage 1’s units were commissioned from 1983 to 1986 with Stage 2’s units following in 1986 and 1987.