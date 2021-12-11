President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today officiating at the memorial service of national hero and former ZPCS Commissioner General, Paradzayi Zimondi.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“All is set for the Memorial Service for the late National Hero and former ZPCS Commissioner General Paradzayi Zimondi, today at his Chidodo rural home in Uzumba.

“H.E President @edmnangagwa

is the Guest of Honour,” he says.

Zimondi died from Covid-19 at the age of 73.

Zimondi was among former President Robert Mugabe’s close allies and constituted a group of service chiefs credited for keeping the late leader’s rein from fierce challenge by the opposition.

His death came on the heels of those of Manicaland provincial affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba, ministers Sibusiso Moyo, Joel Biggie Matiza, ex-education minister Aeneas Chigwedere and ex-Zanu PF MP Christopher Chigumba who all died in a single week.

