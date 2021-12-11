Police in Mbare have arrested a suspected mentally challenged woman who struck her mother on the forehead with an iron bar on 01 December 2021.

The victim, whose condition is critical, is admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital while the suspect is receiving treatment at the same Institution’s Psychiatric Unit.

Meanwhile, police in Insuza arrested Kwanele Moyo (28) for an attempted murder case which occurred at Deli Village, where the suspect assaulted Tapiwa Moyo with a log several times on the head after the victim had insulted him.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and was referred to Mpilo hospital where he is admitted.

Zwnews