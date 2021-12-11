The country’s Covid-19 infections reached a new high on Friday – 6,181 – as six people died.
Testing was also at record levels.
Only one person was in Intensive Care Unit and 256 people were in hospital.
Dec 11, 2021 | Zim Latest
