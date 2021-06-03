President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo where he is set to officiate at the 2nd edition of the Bulawayo arts festival conference (BAF) today.

He is accompanied by the Minister of Women Affairs and Small to Medium Entetprise Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo last evening and he was received by the Ministers Judith Ncube, Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of Public Works July Moyo, Minister of Environment Climate, tourism and hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raji Modi.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has appointed 6 new Supreme Court judges to hear Luke Malaba’s appeal against removal as Chief Justice by High Court.

He is expected to swear them into office today.

-Zwnews