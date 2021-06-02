Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi who resigned from the post out of shame after his sexual scandals came to light has been re-deployed at the ruling party, ZANU-PF’s Headquarters.

Speaking during a press briefing, ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said under his new post, Mohadi will be in charge of Party Affairs.

Meanwhile, Moyo has distanced his party and government from the issue of the exhumation of the late former President and National hero Robert Mugabe.

He said the Party and Government have absolutely nothing to do with the matter, adding that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made it clear that the Party and Government are not involved.

“It’s a matter between the family of the late and Zvimba Chiefs,” he said.

