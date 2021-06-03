There was a protest yesterday at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, with hundreds of Zimbabweans expressing displeasure over shortages of Covid-19 vaccines.

Wilkins is one of the country’s main Covid-19 vaccination centres, and the protestors were saying the shortage would derail the momentum gained in the country’s immunization campaign.

They only dispersed after reports filtered through that riot police were on the way coming to restore order.

As reported by VOA, the authorities said they are waiting for more doses from China.

Meanwhile, as at 02 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 39 031 confirmed cases, including 36 661 recoveries and 1 599 deaths.

To date, a total of 682 242 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apparently, in a related incident, yesterday members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) staged a flash demonstration below the statue of Mbuya Nehanda in the capital demanding better pay.

