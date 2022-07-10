President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo for the lnternational Cricket Council 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B today.

The USA, Singapore, Uganda, Jersey, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Zimbabwe will feature in the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will play Singapore in the opening match at Queens Sports Club on 11 July.

The hosts will then face Jersey and the United States of America (USA) in other Group A matches at the same venue.

Group B features the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Hong Kong and Uganda.

The teams that make it into the final will clinch the two remaining spots at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

