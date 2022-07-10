Zimbabwe has announced a ban on unprocessed granite exports through the Statutory Instrument 127 which bans all new contracts.

In June last year, the government gave granite miners 6-months to submit plans to process locally.

According to trade data most Zimbabwean granite is sold to Italy, China, Belgium, and Spain.

There are several mining companies in Mutoko, Mashonaland East, Mt Darwin district in Mashonaland Central province.

Granite contributes about 1.6% of Zimbabwe’s total exports according to official data from Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

In 2020, Zimbabwe exported $47.4M in Granite.

The main destinations of Zimbabwe exports on Granite were Mozambique ($18.1M), Italy ($15.3M), China ($5.25M), Poland ($2.7M), and Spain ($2.16M).

In 2020, Zimbabwe imported $37.7k in Granite, mainly from South Africa ($27k) and Hong Kong ($10.8k).

