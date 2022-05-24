President Emmerson Mnangagwa is co-chairing a breakfast meeting with Friends of African Continental Free Trade Area, Presidents Paul

Paul Kagame, Lazarus Chakwera,

and Hage Geingob of Namibia.

Happening in Davos, Switzerland, the meeting is an interactive session for African Heads of State and Govts, Global Chairs and Chief Executives of Corporations, Heads of International Organizations.

Mnangagwa, is in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) which is taking place in Davos under the theme “History at a Turning Point, Government Policies and Business Strategies.”

Zwnews