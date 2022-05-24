Seasoned South African actor Jamie Bartlett best known for his role as David Genaro on soapie Rhythm City has died.

He was 55.

The award-winning actor’s death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by corporate communications manager for eMedia Bennum van Jaarsveld.

Details around Bartlett’s death were not known at the time of publishing this article.

Bartlett, 55, won over SA hearts in several roles on SA TV. He was the man everyone loved to hate as the shady Mike O’Reilly on SABC3’s Isidingo; and as villain David Genaro on hit e.tv soapie Rhythm City.

He later left the show, after more than a decade in the role, with his last appearance in February 2020.

He was also a judge on SA’s Got Talent, starred in several theatre and TV productions, and hosted various actor workshops. Sowetan Live