President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Chancellor of all State Universities has presided over the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) 3rd Graduation Ceremony in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

Graduation Ceremony, running under the theme, “Education 5.0 Harnessing Agricultural Innovationand Industrialisation For Economic.

A total of 103 MUAST graduands comprising of 4 Doctorates, 28 Masters degrees, and 71 Undergraduate degrees will be conferred today. 41% of the total graduands are female.

MUAST graduands are being drawn from the faculties of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship, Applied Sciences and Technology, Plant and Animal Sciences and Technology, Earth and Environmental Sciences and from the Teaching and learning lnstitute.

The Chancellor also took time to present awards to best students among the top are:

TARUVINGA PRINCESS NYASHA – Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Supply Chain Management.

•Awarded the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Prize of US$1,000 for the Overall Best Female Graduating Student.

•Awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Prize for the Overall Best Female Graduating Student.

•Awarded the University Book Prize.

•Awarded the Centurion Media Shield for Graduating with a First Class.

SIGAUKE PROUD -Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Development Sciences and Policy.

• Awarded the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Prize of US$1,000 for the Overall Best Male Graduating Student.

•Awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Prize for the Best Overall Graduating BSc student in the Faculty.

•Awarded the University Book Prize.

• Awarded the Centurion Media Shield for Graduating with a First Class.

Zwnews