Zambian footballer Barbra Banda has won the 2024 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Women’s Footballer of the Year Award.

She helped Orlando Pride win the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Shield and Championship.

She won the 2024 NWSL Championship Most Valuable Player Award, 2020 Chinese Women’s Super League Top Scorer Award and 2023 IFFHS World’s Best International Goal Scorer Award.

She was also included in the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team.

She is the all-time African Women’s Top Scorer at the Olympics.

She is the World’s Second Most Expensive Women’s Player.

Text-Image: African Facts Zone