The ruling party, ZANU PF will chair 15 while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will chair 7 parliamentary portfolio committees.

Notably, ZANU PF’s Clemence Chiduwa will chair the Budget Committe while the CCC’s Chalton Hwende will chair the Public Accounts Committee.

These committees are extremely important in playing watchdog role over their respective departments.

Parliamentary portfolio committees deal with the examining of bills, departmental budget votes, and are responsible for oversight of the work their respective department does.

The three most important for me are Finance (allocation of resources) led by ZANUPF, Public Accounts (it exposes corruption) led by CCC, and Health led by CCC.

Zwnews