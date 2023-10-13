The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has distanced itself from a letter making rounds on social media purportedly from its Chief Elections Officer declaring the just ended polls as null and void.

ZEC says it has issued no such statement and dismisses it with the contempt it deserves.

The public has since been advised to disregard the said statement.

“ZEC would like to inform the public that the notice purpotedly issued by the Chief Elections Officer circulating on social media declaring elections of the 23rd and 24th of August 2023 as null and void is FAKE,” says the electoral management body.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community Observer Mission has released its final report on the Zimbabwean polls.

The report maintains that the country’s just ended elections did not meet guidelines governing democratic elections in the region.

It also noted that the elections were conducted in a manner that is not in line with the country’s Constitution.

Zwnews