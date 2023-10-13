Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors have lost to Zambia’s (Copper Queens) Shepolopolo in a COSAFA Women’s Championship semi-final match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

Sarah Jere sliced the Zimbabwe defence to put Zambia in the lead in the 51st minute. The score was also her fourth goal of the tournament.

Zimbabwe tried to come back into the game with some tactical changes, but to no avail till the final whistle.

The Mighty Warriors will now play for either the bronze medal or wooden spoon thus third and fourth place respectively.

Zimbabwe will now play losers between Malawi and Mozambique.

For Zambia, who are the defending champions the win in the Battle for the Zambezi’ means they have now booked a place in the final.

Teams: