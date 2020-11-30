Police in Murehwa have recovered some bones and parts of a skull in a toilet at the homestead of Tapiwa Makore Senior, who is one of the accused in the murder case of seven-year-old Tapiwa junior who was killed in September.

Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said acting on a tip-off, police sought the services of Murehwa Rural District Council, which provided a grader and a front end loader that destroyed the toilet where some bones were picked and taken for forensic examination.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi, however, said they cannot link the bones to those of Tapiwa Makore Junior until they get forensic examination results.

The police also found a bloodstained tail of an unidentified animal in the accused’s bedroom and have since taken it for forensic examination.

In another development, police are investigating the cause of a fire which burnt down Tapiwa Makore Senior’s kitchen this Saturday.

A local villager, who is the informant in the matter, is said to have noticed the inferno while on his way to the garden before alerting fellow villagers who tried to put off the fire without success.- state media

