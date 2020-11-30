MASVINGO – Gutu resident magistrate, Victor Muhamadi has been suspended for misconduct, Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi has confirmed.

Mutevedzi referred The Mirror to the Judiciary Service Commission for further information.

The Mirror however, established that Muhamadi was suspended on Thursday last week for absenteeism.

“Yes, Muhamadi was suspended for misconduct but get more information from the Judiciary Service Commission,” said Mutevedzi.

JSC spokesperson, Rumbidzai Takawira confirmed the suspension but could not give details immediately.

Muhamadi was appointed resident magistrate for Gutu two years ago.

