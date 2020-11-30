There was extraordinary scenes in the capital today, as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa was wheeled out of an ambulance into court.

According to Zimlive, whose correspondent is covering the event, her arms and hands are swollen with open wounds.

Mubaiwa arrived in court in an ambulance, hours after a warrant for her arrest was issued for failing to turn up in court to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her child minder.

Her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa earlier told a court she was in bed at home, gravely ill, but she was forced to come to court in an ambulance after an arrest warrant was issued.

Mtetwa then applied for the cancellation of the warrant of arrest.

Meanwhile, Mubaiwa’s arrest warrant has been cancelled, and her trial has been postponed to January 28, 2021, with consent from the state ‘to give her time to recover’.

