HARARE – A Harare man was stoned to death on Tuesday after he had mocked the suspect by referring to him as gay.

The incident was confirmed by the ZRP via the law enforcement organisation’s official X handle on Tuesday.

Said the police. “On 6 January 2025, police in Harare arrested Benedict Rueben in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Boka Bus terminus along Harare–Masvingo Road.

“The suspect hit the victim, Maxwell Mahanzu, 32, with a stone after the victim mocked him, claiming that he was a gay since he was wearing earrings. The victim died on the spot.”

While homosexuality is something considered normal in some western countries, it is still viewed as taboo within the Zimbabwean society.

Being referred to as gay, for many, is considered an insult. -Zimlive