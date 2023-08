The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the names of eight people who died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 30/08/23.

The accident took place when a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a VW Toures which had one passenger on board.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

Zwnews