A 30-year-old s£x-starved Plumtree man was sent to jail for breaking into a school in a bid to see his girlfriend.

Kudakwashe Munatsi was sentenced to 2 years in jail by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware for unlawful entry.

Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence and Munatsi will serve 19 months behind bars.

Prosecutor Anorld Mudekunye told the court that on August 26 around midnight Sifasonke Ndlovu heard some footsteps in the first floor of dormitories and she called the security guard.

The security guards searched for Munatsi and they found him hiding under a bass bed.

They also figured out that Munatsi broke a window to gain entry.

He told the magistrate that he wanted to sleep with his girlfriend when he entered the schoolyard.

