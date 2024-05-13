The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Glendale are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Westview, Glendale on 12/05/24 around 0200 hours.

Seven unidentified male suspects who were wearing face masks, armed with pistols and a 14 pounds hammer, attacked a house keeper and took US$700.00 which was in his trousers pocket before breaking a safe where they stole US$ 15 600.00 cash, 2.3 grams of gold and 25 kg gas tank.

In other news, ZRP has implored members of the public not to leave vehicle engines idling if they stop and want to do something after disembarking.

This follows a case of theft of motor vehicle which occurred in Eastlea, Harare on 10/05/24 in which an Orange Proton Gen 2 GLS vehicle registration number ADR 5543 was stolen.

The victim disembarked from his vehicle and left the engine running while he went to open the gate when an unknown suspect got into the vehicle and drove away.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews