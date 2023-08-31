The Internet has been set ablaze by a leaked video which is rumored to be of Justking Phoebe. Justking Phoebe is a popular comedian from Nigeria. The social media influencer is currently feeling the heat of the limelight due to an alleged leaked video. A video on the internet is trending with the title “Justking Phoebe Leaked viral video”. The video reportedly has garnered millions of views across social media. Have you watched the viral clip? If not, this article will let you know everything about the alleged leaked video of Justking Phoebe. Has the Nigerian comedian responded to her alleged leaked video? Yes, Justking Phoebe has opened up about the ongoing viral clip. You should read this article till the end to know what Justking Phoebe said about it. Swipe down the page and take a look below.

Before talking about the scandal, let’s shed light on Justking Phoebe’s profile. She is a famous content creator on TikTok. Usually, Justking Phoebe creates funny videos about her day-to-day life. Over the years, Phoebe has gained millions of fans by making funny content. But nowadays, she is in the news headlines because of a controversial video that is circling with her name associated. What is in the video? Read this in the following section.

The alleged leaked video of the Nigerian comedian contained some explicit footage of a girl being involved in some s3xual activities. Many people on the internet identified that the girl in the video was JustKing Phoebe. Therefore, people have been slamming Phoebe on all the social media platforms since it went viral. Meanwhile, JustKing Phoebe’s social media accounts have been filled with hateful comments. As the controversial video has been affecting the name and reputation of JustKing Phoebe, she posted a video in which is talks openly about the video. Swipe down the page and read more details about the video.

JustKing Phoebe thought it was very important to address her fans who were disturbed after watching the alleged leaked video of JustKing Phoebe. She took to her Twitter account @phoebeodekina and posted a video with the caption “Don’t spoil my name”. She denied the allegations and debunked the rumors that JustKing Phoebe is in the trending short video clip circulating with her name. JustKing Phoebe said that she is not the one in the knack viral tape.” Stay tuned to this website for more details and further updates.