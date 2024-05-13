Neville Mutsvangwa is back at Harare Magistrates Court for continuation of bail application.

Neville who is son to ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa and Women Affairs Minister Monica was arrested last week on allegations of trading in foreign currency.

He was hit with another charge of allegedly operating Starlink internet service.

Meanwhile, many are keeping fingers crossed if he will be granted bail.

As there are dozens other people who have been arrested for selling foreign currency and have been denied bail.

