A 49-YEAR-OLD man who is suspected to have had an overdose of sex enhancing pills last week died after a sex orgy with his girlfriend at the latter’s house in Nyazura.

Shepherd Chiwara (49) of Marowa Village in Nyazura died three hours after spending quality time with his girlfriend, Stella Mafarachisi who reported the matter to police in the wee hours of the following day.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident which happened in Maurendi Village last Saturday night.

Chiwara died after complaining of chest pains.

He died before being taken to hospital.

“We can confirm that Shepherd visited his girlfriend, Stella Mafarachisi and spent time together before they retired to bed around 11pm. He woke up around midnight complaining of chest pains. His condition deteriorated and died about an hour and half later.

“Mafarachisi rushed to Nyazura Police Station where she made a report. No injuries were found on the body, and no foul play is suspected,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

