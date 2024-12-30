Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist to identify the body of a male juvenile (approximately 12 years old, medium built and 1.2 metres in height) who was involved in a fatal road traffic accident on 18/10/24 along Seke Road near ABC Auction Floor.

The victim was hit by a Honda Shuttle vehicle while crossing the road.

The body is at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary.

Anyone with information or may be missing a relative matching the description to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews