National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealous Mawarire says he doesn’t wish President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa any harm, but wants him out of power and enjoy a good Zimbabwe coming after him.

He was responding to an X follower who asked him if he would want to see Mnangagwa in trouble.

“I don’t wish him this, whoever is circulating such a picture is being callous.

“I want him out of power but I certainly don’t wish any harm on him, if anything, I want him to retire and enjoy a free and prosperous Zimbabwe which is definitely coming after him,” he said.

Mawarire recently came out guns blazing saying Mnangagwa has gone rogue and should be removed from power.

He said Mnangagwa’s plans to extend his stay in office is unconstitutional and a recipe for disaster.

“If the constitutional provision on term limits is amended, it can’t benefit the sitting president, that’s where the push to have ED as president in 2030 is unconstitutional and illegal,” he said.

