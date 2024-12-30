The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Mthulisi Cecil Ronald Moyo (23) who is being sought in connection with a case of Fraud.

The suspect was employed as a branch manager at a wholesaler in Victoria Falls.

On 22/10/24 he reported for duty at the shop and allegedly received US$ 35 390.00 from a cash in transit crew, which he was supposed to deposit into the wholesaler’s bank account.

However, the suspect took the money and fled to an unknown destination.

Anyone with information is being invited to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews