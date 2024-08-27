Image- H Metro

An accident has taken place in the capital, which resulted in a pile up of cars at corner 7th and Central Avenue.

Apparently, according to H Metro, two people were injured after a motorist rammed into an exhibitor’s stand at the ongoing Agricultural Show.

Recently, another pile up accident happened near Mabvuku turn-off in Harare.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident involved five private vehicles and took place around 7 AM at the Mabvuku turn-off, at the intersection of Mutare Road and Donnybrook Road.

Police said: “The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident involving five private vehicles which occurred on 25/07/24 at around 0700 hours at Mabvuku turn-off at the intersection of Mutare Road and Donnybrook Road where one person was killed while four others were injured.

“A Mercedes Benz vehicle with one passenger on board allegedly proceeded against a red robot and hit a Toyota Corolla vehicle with four passengers on board which was turning right into Mutare Road from Donnybrook Road.

“The Mercedes Benz vehicle went on to hit a Toyota Vits vehicle with one passenger on board, an Isuzu Dmax pickup with two passengers on board and a Toyota Revo vehicle with one passenger on board.

“As a result, the Mercedes Benz vehicle landed on the bonnet and windscreen of the Toyota Revo vehicle.”

