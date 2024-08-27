Loadshedding is expected to ease, as the Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 8 is back on the national grid with 300 Megawatts.

This unit has been down and undergoing maintenance since 21 August 2024.

At 1 850mw peak demand, Zimbabwe is generating 74% of its national electricity demand.

Zimbabwe has over the years been struggling to generate enough electricity due to a number of factors.

Chief among the factors include low water levels at Kariba Dam and antiquated power generation equipment.

Zwnews