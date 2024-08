A 17-year-old boy from Zimre Park, Ruwa has been dragged to court for fraud, this is according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

It is alleged that in July this year, the accused person posed as a junior member of parliament promised them a chance to join the Junior Motivators SADC Parliament program.

He charged them US$62 for registration and uniforms and US$50 for a trip to Domboshava.

After receiving the money, the accused disappeared. Zwnews