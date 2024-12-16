The level of water in Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa dam has fallen to just 26 percent of dam capacity, the lowest in 30 years.

Officials fear if water levels fall further, power generation may be affected.

The dam is a key power exporter into the region.

At the same time last year, it was 78% full.

The Cahora Bassa Dam is the largest hydroelectric power plant in southern Africa and the most efficient power generating station in Mozambique.

It is located in Mozambique and is one of two major dams on the Zambezi river, the other being the Kariba.

This dam uses the Zambezi River water to generate electricity by turning turbines. That energy is then sent to South Africa. The Cahora Bassa Dam forms Cahora Bassa Lake. The dam is jointly owned by Mozambique and Portugal.

From independence until 2007, eighteen percent share of the dam and lake was owned by Mozambique and eighty-two percent by Portugal.

Portugal sold down its share to 15 percent in 2007.

Zwnews