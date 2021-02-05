A prominent Chipinge farmer Dawie Joubert has lost 25 brahman cattle to lightning.

The incident happened yesterday evening.

In Zimbabwe deadly lightning strikes that claim the lives of up to 100 people each year have not spared livestock.

Some time last year, a farmer lost one thousand chickens after they were struck dead by a single bolt of lightning in western Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the latest incident also happened at the time the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe which is the National Designated Authority on Meteorology, Climate and Seismology had been warning of violent storms.

In its recent weather updates, the MSD said heavy downpours with thunderstorms are expected in many parts of the country.

The department has since been urging people to keep safe, stay indoors in times of thunderstorms and not to attempt to cross flooded rivers.

