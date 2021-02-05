The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices with effect from today.

In a statement just released, the new price of Diesel 50 in Zimbabwean dollars is $105,56 per litre or US$1.27 while that of petrol (E10) is $104,82 which translates to US$1.26.

However, ZERA says fuel operators are allowed to sell the commodity at a lower price.

The regulatory body says the announced prices are only the maximum, but traders may sell at prices below than the pegged ones.

“Operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” reads part of the statement from ZERA.

-zwnews