Pitso Mosimane’s quest to make history in the FIFA Club World Cup is on the right track after leading Al-Ahly to a 1-0 win over Al Duhail setting up a semi-final clash with European champions Bayern Munich in the process.

No African team has ever won the annual competition and the outspoken South African tactician is seeking to break that jinx.

Yes, Shahaat! Again! You and the boys represented Egypt and Africa very well . Alhamdulilla .Shukran! pic.twitter.com/c4Klh00uoI — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 4, 2021

“It always seems impossible, until somebody does it,” he said in an interview with CNN recently when asked if he believes he can go all the way.

Hussein El Shahat’s solitary strike on the half hour mark was all the Egyptian champions needed to set up a not to be missed semi-final clash with the Bavarians.

Mosimane, one of the continent’s most decorated coaches, joined Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns and won the treble in a very short period of time.

