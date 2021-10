Forestry Commission intercepted charcoal from the Copper Queen in Gokwe North district destined for sell in Harare.

The production of charcoal from Mopani trees from the Copper Queen and Mashame, Gumunyu areas is causing serious environmental degradation in the district.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is dogged by power shortages in most cases this has led many to hunt for other sources of energy.

Most common energy sources include firewood, saw dust and charcoal.

Zwnews