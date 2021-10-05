Police has cumulatively arrested 49906 people for illegal mining and carrying dangerous weapons since the commencement of the operation targeting such ills.
Apparently, on 3/10/21, Police arrested 97 people throughout the country for engaging in illegal mining activities, while two people were arrested for carrying dangerous weapons.
Meanwhile, on the same date 13 unregistered motor vehicles were impounded across the country.
In another case, police in Chikuti have arrested Doesmore Charumari (49) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Afro-Asia Gold mine on 02/10/21 at about 0800 hrs.
The suspect fired one shot into the crowd with a revolver, during a scuffle over alleged stolen gold ore, and shot the victim, Asana Mandara (16) on the forehead.
Zwnews