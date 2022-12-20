Photos of the widow of late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, are circulating on social media in Zimbabwe, with individuals praising her for exercising outdoors and staying fit.
45-year-old Elizabeth Tsvangirai who went viral a year ago after she was photographed in beach attire while on holiday appears to be in good shape.
Now these pictures of her running in the morning with her dogs explain why Elizabeth Tsvangirai has such a stunning beach body.
Liz captioned one of her photos: Exercise is a powerful medicine thanks to my loyal friends.