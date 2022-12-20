The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Norton has arrested Enwell Sitima (45) in connection with a murder case which occurred on 16/12/22 at Ardbedeen Farm Compound.

The suspect struck his wife, Melody Kavipa (34) with a hoe on the neck and back after accusing her of engaging in an extra marital affair.

The victim died on the spot and the suspect wrapped the body with a blanket before hiding it under the bed.

The police is on record calling on members of the public to resolve their differences in a friendly manner.

People are urged to seek counseling.