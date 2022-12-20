Police authorities have launched a manhunt for a 17-year-old Mberengwa boy who is reported to have fatally stabbed his neighbour on the chest for dating his niece.

Reports say Khulekani Sibanda of Mazwi Village, under Headman Chizungu stabbed Best Madhuveko (23) of the same village on December 14, 2022 at around 6 pm.

While confirming the incident to one regional publication, acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, Madhuveko and his brother Partson (17) passed by Sibanda’s homestead on their way from the grinding mill before Sibanda started accusing Madhuveko of dating his niece.

Subsequently, a misunderstanding then ensued, police say.

It is alleged that Sibanda then withdrew an okapi knife from his pocket before stabbing Madhuveko once on the chest and fled the scene. After the gruesome attack, Madhuveko is said to have fallen on the ground and his mother, Sinikiwe Nyoni (42) then rushed him to Masase Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The suspect is still at large,” Assistant Inspector Ngawagare was quoted by The Mirror as saying.

We are appealing to members of the public with information which may lead to the arrest of Sibanda to report at their nearest Police station. The Police are urging members of the public to respect the sanctity of life,” he said.

Zwnews