Announcing Chief Mabhikwa’s death, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana described him as a very dynamic and young chief.

“We learn with grief of the death of Chief Mabhikwa (Born Vusumuzi Khumalo) in a car accident.

“Chief Mabhikwa was a member of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe Board.

“A very dynamic young chief. Condolences to his family, colleagues and those whose affairs he presided over. MHSRIP,” said Mangwana.

