PICS: Byo woman mauled by dogs recovers..You won’t recognise her face now

Cherish Muchegwa the woman who was mauled by dogs in Bulawayo South has fully recovered from the wounds she endured on the fateful day.

In a post on microblogging site, Twitter, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi could not contain his joy following reports that the woman had fully recovered, saying that seeing others happy is a reward in itself for every good deed.

Muchegwa was airlifted to India by Deputy Minister of Industry Raj Modi to get treatment after Zimbabweans from all walks of life donated money to assist Muchegwa get back on her feet.

