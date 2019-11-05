Zim Govt salaries boss Chiuzingo fired over corrupt activities

THE Public Service Commission paymaster at the Salary Services Bureau, Brighton Chiuzingo who was last year suspended on allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement has been relieved of his duties.

In December last year, Government suspended Chiuzingo following reports of abuse of office and mismanagement, pending investigations. The Herald has it on good authority that Chiuzingo was recently issued with a dismissal letter.

“He was discharged of his duties and he is no longer part of the SSB,” said a source.

The development comes after Chiuzingo had been accused of his involvement in corrupt activities, among other shady deals before he was given a suspension letter.

Latest on Minister Joram Gumbo case

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in charge of Implementation and Monitoring Joram McDonald Gumbo briefly appeared at the Harare magistrates court today before being taken back to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ZACC) head office before his initial court appearance.

His lawyer Mr Selby Hwacha said he did not know why his client had been called back.

“We have been recalled to ZACC head office and at the moment we are not sure why we are going back there,” he said.

“We have not been charged also on an offence involving US$37 million. No warned and cautioned statement was recorded from my client in respect to that.

We are only aware of charges relating to CMED and CAAZ. I can’t comment further for now. I will be in a position to comment when I get to ZAAC.”

