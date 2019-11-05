PICS: Mnangagwa unveils own statue at Masvingo Airport

President Emmerson Mnangagwa unveiled his own statue at Masvingo Airport. The statue was made by sculptor Sylvester Mugari. Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira witnessed the occassion.

Following Mugabe exit steps?

In 2016, Robert Mugabe unveiled a 3.8-metre statue of himself at the same time Chiwenga’s military was given a go ahead by world superpowers to topple him.

The cartoon-like statue depicts the 92-year-old in defiant attitude, with one arm raised above his head and fist clenched, wearing his trademark thick-framed glasses.