PIC: “666” Killer Suspect …Police On The Hunt

POLICE in Bulawayo have released pictures of a man who allegedly killed a hooker at a lodge and inscribed 666, a number is biblically known as the mark of the beast and a star associated with the occult on her belly.

Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspected satanic ritual killer.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said those with information should contact Seargent Ncube on 0773 629 244 or Chief Inspector Chibira on 0292 71568/77523.

Alternatively, he said they can use police suggestion boxes dotted around the country if they wished to remain anonymous. The victim, Patience Ndlovu, from Cowdray Park suburb was found dead at Silver Sands Lodge situated at number 13 Connaught Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Jason Moyo Street on June 3.

Insp Ncube said Ndlovu’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem and it was discovered that she was strangled.

“Causes of death were concluded as to be asphyxia, strangulation, and homicide,” said Insp Ncube.

-State Media